Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $26.39. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 280,570 shares.

The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $141,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,583 shares of company stock worth $2,070,596. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,081,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,603,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,164,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,922.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 313,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

