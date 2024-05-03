Cormac J. Twomey Sells 400 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $22,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,294.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.95%.

CNXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.