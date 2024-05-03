Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Update

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 11,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,988 shares of company stock worth $3,984,964. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

