Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.07

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $4.55. Creative Medical Technology shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 987 shares traded.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Creative Medical Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

About Creative Medical Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CELZ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.