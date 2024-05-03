CRH (CRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect CRH to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. CRH has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.150-5.450 EPS.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CRH to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CRH Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $79.55 on Friday. CRH has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
