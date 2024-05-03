CRH (CRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect CRH to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. CRH has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.150-5.450 EPS.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CRH to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRH Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $79.55 on Friday. CRH has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.