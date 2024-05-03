Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Criteo traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 107224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,637 shares in the company, valued at $15,613,953.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,198,905.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,613,953.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,607 shares of company stock worth $2,932,315 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth about $15,306,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth about $683,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 83.4% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

