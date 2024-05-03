Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.90, but opened at $16.12. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 161,197 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 834,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after buying an additional 76,954 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 934,841 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,743,000 after buying an additional 69,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

