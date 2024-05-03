CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $62.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CSG Systems International traded as low as $42.83 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 82338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CSGS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSGS
Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09.
CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSG Systems International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.
About CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSG Systems International
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- About the Markup Calculator
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.