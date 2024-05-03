CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $62.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CSG Systems International traded as low as $42.83 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 82338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CSGS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSGS

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CSG Systems International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CSG Systems International by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.