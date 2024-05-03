Cwm LLC Acquires 1,830 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 338.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.