Cwm LLC Buys 1,248 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 132.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,541,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after buying an additional 877,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rollins by 18.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 42.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,178,000 after acquiring an additional 587,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.