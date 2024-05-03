Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.30% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

