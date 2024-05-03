Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.24% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.88. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

