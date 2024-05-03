Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gentex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gentex by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 196,718 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 979,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 94,794 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.13 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.