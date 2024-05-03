Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Waters by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.67.

WAT stock opened at $315.58 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

