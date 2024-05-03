Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BN. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

