Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,221,000 after buying an additional 858,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE:PD opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.93.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,967 shares of company stock valued at $424,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

