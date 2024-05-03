Cwm LLC Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SAP alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SAP by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.20.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $180.77 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.22.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.