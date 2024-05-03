Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 282.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RZV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $226.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.82.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

