Cwm LLC Has $285,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NIO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 956,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NIO by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,807 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

NIO Trading Up 6.1 %

NIO stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.92. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.