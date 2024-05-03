Cwm LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEU. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $41.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.83.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

