Cwm LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

