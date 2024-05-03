Cwm LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 13,262.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

