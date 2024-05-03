Cwm LLC Has $347,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

