Cwm LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,537,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,863,000 after acquiring an additional 120,977 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 393,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 65.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,366,000 after purchasing an additional 104,507 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $169.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.96.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

