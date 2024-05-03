Cwm LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,636.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

