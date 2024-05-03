Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ASO opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

