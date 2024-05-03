Cwm LLC Purchases 1,854 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,640,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,262,000 after buying an additional 2,305,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9,297.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,311,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $472,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,015 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,852,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $837,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,066,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,999,000 after buying an additional 1,733,988 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.774 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

