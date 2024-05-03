Cwm LLC Purchases 9,150 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 4,420.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Global Industrial by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Global Industrial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:GIC opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.50 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.