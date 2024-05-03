Cwm LLC Sells 666 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,939,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the period.

FCTR stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

