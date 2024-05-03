Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CZR opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

