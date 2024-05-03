CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of CyberArk Software worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $233.54 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.96.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

