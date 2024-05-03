Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.09

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.06. Cypress Development shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 33,605 shares changing hands.
Cypress Development Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 42.83 and a quick ratio of 42.15. The firm has a market cap of C$159.72 million and a PE ratio of -43.60.
Cypress Development Company Profile
Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.
