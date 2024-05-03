D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $145.46 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

