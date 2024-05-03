Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 20,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 100.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $87.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a negative net margin of 333.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

