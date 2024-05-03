Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 20,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 100.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $87.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a negative net margin of 333.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

