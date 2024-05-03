Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,040 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,058 ($38.41).

DGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($44.59) to GBX 3,640 ($45.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.43) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,728.50 ($34.27) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,676 ($33.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,694.50 ($46.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,831.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,869.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,885.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($24,919.63). In related news, insider Karen Blackett bought 702 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,826 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($24,919.63). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 290 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,392.79). Insiders bought 1,002 shares of company stock worth $2,839,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

