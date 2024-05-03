Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 51.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diageo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

Diageo stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

