Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lessened by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 70.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.