DigitalOcean (DOCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect DigitalOcean to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,522.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

