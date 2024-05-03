DNOW (DNOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect DNOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DNOW Stock Performance
Shares of DNOW opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.48. DNOW has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DNOW Company Profile
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
