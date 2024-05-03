DNOW (DNOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect DNOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.48. DNOW has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DNOW

DNOW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.