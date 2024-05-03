Dohj LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dohj LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $550.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.