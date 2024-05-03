Doug Cunningham Sells 1,040 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $524,584.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.55 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

