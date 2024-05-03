Drilling Tools International (DTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Drilling Tools International to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter. Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, analysts expect Drilling Tools International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Drilling Tools International Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTI opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Drilling Tools International has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

