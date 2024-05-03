DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $78.71

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and traded as low as $70.19. DSV A/S shares last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 34,836 shares.

DSV A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

About DSV A/S

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3274 per share. This is a boost from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

