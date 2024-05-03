Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Financial Contrast

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.7% of Snail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatrace and Snail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $1.16 billion 11.65 $107.96 million $0.66 69.47 Snail $60.90 million 0.59 -$9.09 million ($0.24) -4.08

Volatility & Risk

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Snail. Snail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 14.44% 11.92% 7.43% Snail -5.84% -104.80% -5.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dynatrace and Snail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 4 17 0 2.81 Snail 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynatrace presently has a consensus price target of $61.08, indicating a potential upside of 33.22%. Given Dynatrace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Snail.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Snail on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Snail

(Get Free Report)

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.