E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.36

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and traded as low as $13.34. E.On shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 48,141 shares trading hands.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

E.On Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from E.On’s previous dividend of $0.40. E.On’s payout ratio is -136.67%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.