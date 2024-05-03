Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $260.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.65.

NYSE:ECL opened at $226.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Ecolab's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,240,000 after buying an additional 305,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,078,000 after acquiring an additional 123,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,555,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,545 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,294,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,224,000 after acquiring an additional 85,985 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,215,000 after acquiring an additional 91,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

