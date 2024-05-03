Eley Financial Management Inc Sells 217 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eley Financial Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 148,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $166.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.97 and a one year high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

