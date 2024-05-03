Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Employers were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Employers by 13.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth about $314,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of EIG opened at $43.20 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35.

Employers Increases Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.46 million. Employers had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Employers’s payout ratio is 23.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Employers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

