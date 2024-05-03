Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.