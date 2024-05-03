Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$49.83 on Friday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$54.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.29. The stock has a market cap of C$106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.94.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

